Northwest Missouri State was selected atop both the MIAA preseason polls from the coaches and media, the conference announced during MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday.
Missouri Western was picked fifth by the league's coaches and fourth by the media.
Northwest Missouri State will kick off the season Sept. 2 at Fort Hays State. The Bearcats were 12-2 in 2019 and lost in the national quarterfinals.
The Griffons will kick off their season on September 2 when they travel to Edmond to square off against Central Oklahoma. The Griffons went 9-3 in 2019 and won their second-straight Live United Bowl.
Coaches Poll
In the coaches' poll, Northwest Missouri earned 120 points and the majority of the first-place votes with 10 for the top spot in the poll. Central Missouri and Fort Hays State each received one first-place vote and 105 points apiece to tie for second. Nebraska Kearney claimed the fourth spot with 86 points and Missouri Western came in fifth with 71 points.
Washburn was picked to finished sixth, followed by Pittsburg State, Emporia State and Central Oklahoma. Missouri Southern and Northeastern State tied for 10th and Lincoln comes in at No. 12.
2021 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 120 points
T-2. Central Missouri (1) – 105 points
T-2. Fort Hays State (1) – 105 points
4. Nebraska Kearney – 86 points
5. Missouri Western – 71 points
6. Washburn – 69 points
7. Pittsburg State – 66 points
8. Emporia State – 55 points
9. Central Oklahoma – 52 points
T-10. Missouri Southern – 24 points
T-10. Northeastern State – 24 points
12. Lincoln – 15 points
*Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
Media Poll
Again, Northwest Missouri claimed the top spot with 142 points and 10 first-place votes. Central Missouri earned the out-right number two spot in the poll with 124 total points and one first-place vote. Fort Hays State also earned one first-place vote and came in third with 120 points.
Missouri Western beat out Nebraska Kearney for the fourth stop with 99 total points while the Lopers had 98 points. Pittsburg State was selected sixth by the media, followed by Washburn, Central Oklahoma and Emporia State. Missouri Southern, Northeastern State and Lincoln occupy the final three spots in the poll.
2021 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 142 points
2. Central Missouri (1) – 124 points
3. Fort Hays State (1) – 120 points
4. Missouri Western – 99 points
5. Nebraska Kearney – 98 points
6. Pittsburg State – 91 points
7. Washburn – 70 points
8. Central Oklahoma – 62 points
9. Emporia State – 56 points
10. Missouri Southern – 33 points
11. Northeastern State – 25 points
12. Lincoln – 16 points
