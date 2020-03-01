The Northwest Missouri State men placed third and the women came in fourth at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Bearcat men finished with three champions on the weekend. Karim Achengli improved on last year's silver with a gold in the 5,000-meter run, hitting a provisional mark with a 14:19.85.
Tyrell Maddow won the 800 with a run of 1:52.99, while Abdelrahim Mahgoub claimed first in the 600-yard run with a 1:10.87.
Achengli placed second in the 3,000, and the Bearcats won another silver in the 4x400.
Three other Bearcats ended the weekend with third-place finishes, finishing with eight total provisionals.
Mercedes Isaacson-Cover won two of Northwest's medals on the women's side, winning the triple jump with a 40-3.5 provisional leap and taking second in the long jump with a 19-1.25, another provisional.
Audrey Wichmann won the high jump with a leap of 5-8.75, an automatic qualifying mark. She also took second in the pentathlon.
Hiba Mahgoub hit two automatic marks with third-place finishes in the 200 and 400.
Jordan Hammond won three medals, highlighted by a silver in the 60 hurdles and third in the 60-meter dash. She placed sixth in the 200.
Northwest had six provisionals on the weekend.
Junior Hanna Williams had the top finish for Missouri Western, placing third in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:24.59. She finished one second back of first and was one of just three runners under 1:25.