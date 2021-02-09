The challenge of hosting the nation’s most dominant team was made even harder Tuesday night.
Without their head coach and National Player of the Year candidate Ryan Hawkins scoring at will, Missouri Western struggled much of the night in a 79-56 loss to No. 3 Northwest Missouri State at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Missouri Western (8-7) announced prior to the game that head coach Will Martin and lead assistant coach Tim Peete had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them away from the team for the final four games of a five-game homestand.
“I was notified I tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in self-isolation away from the team and abiding by MIAA protocols,” Martin said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be working remotely and diligently to assist our team preparation for upcoming games. We have prepared all season for this eventuality, and I have the utmost confidence in our support staff and players to continue our mission in my physical absence.”
Ty Danielson, just three years removed from a playing career at Nebraska-Kearney, will serve as the acting head coach. He was promoted to assistant this season after two years as a graduate assistant.
“Whenever you show up and the other team doesn’t have their best player, or in this situation the team doesn’t have their head coach, is always a scary situation,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “Ty’s a competitor. Will’s obviously coached them up. They’re not gonna give up.”
G.A. Western Smith served as an assistant, while women’s head coach Candi Whitaker and G.A. Tori Schickel helped on the bench.
“It’s been a crazy 24 hours just trying to put these guys in a position where we can win a basketball game. Nobody in that locker room is satisfied with losing by six to Northwest. We all came into the game expecting and wanting to win.”
In between the lines, Hawkins provided enough problems. After going just 6-for-15 for 18 points on Saturday’s win, Hawkins tallied a 13-for-19 night for 34 points and 13 rebounds to power the way.
He was 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and dominated the game off the dribble drive.
“We didn’t change anything. We just didn’t play hard Saturday and came out with the fire and energy we normally have,” Hawkins said. “I caught it at 10 feet quite a bit, took two or three dribbles and got a pretty good look. … It helps when shots fall, too.”
Western did its part, defensively, against Northwest (15-1) for the first 10 minutes. The Bearcats opened the game 4 of 17 from the field and just 2 of 10 from 3-point range, though Northwest led 14-8.
The lead was as up to 15 five minutes later, and Northwest to a 34-16 lead into the break.
A pair of Reese Glover 3-pointers from some 30 feet fueled a 10-2 run to get within 10, and that was the deficit with 13 minutes to play. But just six minutes later, Northwest led by as much as 25.
Trevor Hudgins added 15 points and six assists for Northwest. Luke Waters added 10, while Diego Bernard tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Bennett and Q Mays led Western with 10 apiece. The Griffons shot just 34.5% on the night and were out-rebounded 40-28, extending the losing streak to six since an 8-1 start.