The Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western men's basketball remain among the nation's best in the NABC Division II Top 25.
Northwest (8-1) remained put at No. 3 in this week's poll, four spots ahead of the next MIAA team with Washburn at No. 7.
Missouri Western (8-2), which fell to Nebraska-Kearney last Thursday before postponing its next four games due to COVID, dropped seven spots from No. 16 to No. 23.
Colorado Mines remains atop the poll for the second straight week. It is also the 38th-straight week Northwest is in the top five.
Northwest will host Newman in a Thursday doubleheader and Central Oklahoma for a Saturday doubleheader. Those opponent dates were flipped from prior scheduling.