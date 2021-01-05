The Northwest and Missouri Western men’s basketball teams have stayed put in the latest NABC Division II polls.
Northwest remains the number one team in the country. The Bearcats returned to the court last week for the first time since Dec. 5 after taking a break due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the team. The Bearcats didn’t miss a beat, picking up double-digit wins over Northeastern State and Pittsburg State on the road to move to 5-0.
The Missouri Western men also picked up another win, keeping them put at No. 22. The Griffons took down Fort Hays State at the Fieldhouse Saturday to move them up to 6-1 on the year. The Griffons also picked up a win over Rockhurst in a scrimmage Wednesday.
Fellow MIAA member Washburn stayed put in the rankings, too, at No. 5. The Ichabods stayed undefeated on the year with an overtime win over Northeastern State Saturday.
Northwest and Missouri Western will be back in action this week against the fifth-ranked Ichabods and Emporia State. The Bearcats face Washburn Thursday and Emporia State Saturday, while the Griffons face Emporia Thursday and Washburn Saturday.