Often times at Division II schools, weight rooms are plenty crammed as student-athletes prepare for upcoming seasons.
With limited space and an ample amount of personnel to account for, those times will be even more difficult as they return to campuses over the next month-plus following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were pretty conservative to flatten the curve, and we’re gonna do the same coming out of it,” said Northwest Missouri State athletics director Andy Peterson. “We’re a couple weeks behind the state, which is OK.
Northwest and Missouri Western have been shut down to the public since mid-March, getting in limited spring sports contests before the NCAA and MIAA canceled the remaining seasons. Athletes and coaches haven’t returned to campus since, with few exceptions.
Both schools have allowed for physical rehabilitation for a limited number of athletes coming off surgery, participating in one-on-one sessions with members of the training staff. Over the coming month, those operations are executed to ramp up.
“Re-entry of athletes onto campus will not be the same on every campus in the MIAA. We did a phased opening of our weight room over the past month, not to the public or all student-athletes, but ones who were already here,” said Dr. Josh Looney, Missouri Western’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics. “We were able to work on our protocols. Our athletic training staff has been working around the clock on sanitation efforts, tracking efforts, being up-to-date on all the requirements so when we do phase in student-athletes back to campus, we’ve already had a little bit of a sample size.”
Weight rooms and locker rooms are areas that usually require close quarters and likely need details worked out to account for social distancing. Weight lifting groups are likely set to shrink and utilize more space to allow all student-athletes the benefit.
“I can’t have (head strength and condition coach Joe Quinlin) doing small groups in the weight room from 3 a.m. to midnight every night. We’re coming up with some good plans and procedures,” Peterson said. “They talk a ton with their colleagues and peers.”
While talks are ongoing at Missouri Western on when to phase in a portion of the student-athlete population, Northwest will allow some employees back to campus on June 8. On June 22, limited operations will be underway, allowing for small groups to participate in weights and voluntary workouts.
“(Head athletic trainer) Kelly Quinlin and her husband, Joe Quinlin, are working through operational plans, protocols and procedures for social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting,” Peterson added.
Northwest hopes to be operational by July 15, possibly even holding some on-campus classes to test social distancing in a learning environment.
“Our biggest goal is August 19, we wanna be on-ground and in-person,” Peterson said. “We wanna have everybody back on campus as soon as we can.”