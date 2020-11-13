One week prior to the opening tip of the season, the Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western men's basketball teams are already feeling the rippling effects of COVID-19.
Both squads will be without a game next week after Northeastern State announced positive cases within its men's program. Northwest was supposed to face the RiverHawks next Thursday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, two days before Missouri Western was scheduled to visit Northeastern State.
The RiverHawks will now host Missouri Western on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and Northwest Missouri State on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.
Women's basketball contests against Northwest and Missouri Western will go on as scheduled with updated start times. The RiverHawks will now tip-off at 6 p.m. with Northwest Missouri on Thursday and face Missouri Western at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.
The cancelation means prolonged wait to begin the season for the Northwest men, who will instead open their campaign at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers State.
Both Missouri Western teams will open at Rogers State with a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The MIAA also released its fan guidelines for all 14 universities, which includes nine schools adhering to the maximum limit of 25% capacity — Fort Hays State, Rogers State, Northeastern State, Lincoln, Pittsburg State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Nebraska Kearney and Missouri Western.
Newman announced it will allow 10% capacity.
Emporia State, Northwest Missouri State and Washburn will only allow family members to begin the season, though it is subject to change. Missouri Southern was the lone school without released plans.
Nov. 19 is the opening day across the league, and the MIAA will be the first NCAA conference to begin basketball action among all three levels.