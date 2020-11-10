As has become a yearly tradition, the MIAA’s coaches see the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team as the squad to be.
The Bearcats topped the preseason coaches poll released during Tuesday’s 202 MIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day, earning all 13 possible first-place votes.
The Bearcats have won seven consecutive MIAA regular-season titles, the longest streak in MIAA history. Northwest won the MIAA Tournament for a fifth-straight time in March and was set to host the NCAA Division II Central Regional before COVID-19 forced the postseason to be canceled.
The Bearcats return a slew of talent under six-time coach of the year Ben McCollum, who was the NABC Coach of the Year in 2020.
Junior Travor Hudgins was the MIAA’s Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points and six assists while leading the MIAA in 3-point percentage and 3-point makes. Senior Ryan Hawkins, the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year, led the league with 65 steals helped lead the conference’s top ranked defense.
Junior Diego Bernard was also an All-Defensive Team and All-MIAA third-team pick.
Missouri Southern received the lone other first-place vote since coaches vote for their own teams and was picked second with 147 points, seven more than third-place Washburn. Southern returns All-American forward Cam Martin.
Rogers State (123) edged out Missouri Western (122) by one point to claim fourth in the preseason poll.
The Griffons are spearheaded by Freshman of the Year Will Eames, an all-conference honorable mention selection, and All-MIAA first-team junior guard Tyrell Carroll. The team will be under the guidance of first-year head coach Will Martin, a two-year assistant.
Central Oklahoma was selected sixth with 104 points, while no other team earned more than 75 points.
Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State tied for seventh ahead of ninth-place Lincoln and 10th-place Nebraska-Kearney.
The poll was rounded out by Central Missouri, Emporia State, Northeastern State and Newman.
As for the MIAA women’s race figures to be competitive, and preseason polls show it.
Four different teams earned first-place votes, though 2020 tournament runner-up Emporia State claimed the top spot. The Hornets earned four first-place votes and 153 total points.
Nebraska-Kearney was picked second but had the most first-place votes with six, coming in with 146 points. Central Missouri earned three first-place votes and 143 points, three more than fourth-place Pittsburg State.
Fort Hays State received the final vote for the top spot, claiming 125 points for fifth.
Missouri Western, entering its second year under Candi Whitaker, was selected sixth with 109 points. The Griffons must replace All-MIAA selections in Chris Wilson and Katrina Roenfeldt and another All-Defensive pick in Anastacia Johnson. Senior Corbyn Cunningham was a first-team selection a year ago but isn’t expected to play because of an injury.
Central Oklahoma and Washburn were picked seventh and eighth, one spot ahead of No. 9 Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats return one All-MIAA pick in honorable mention senior Mallory McConkey for third-year head coach Austin Meyer.
Missouri Southern, Newman, Northeastern State, Rogers State and Lincoln rounded of the final five spots in the poll.
MIAA play begins Thursday, Nov. 19.