The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men are in line to host the Central Region Tournament next month after the NCAA's initial release Wednesday.
The Bearcats (24-1, 14-1 MIAA), who are one win from a seventh straight MIAA regular season championship, topped the 10-team rankings released for all eight regionals. If Northwest claims the host rights, it would be the regional's fourth consecutive trip to Maryville, Missouri. Northwest advanced to the Elite Eight and won the national championship in 2017 and 2019, bowing out in the first round in 2018.
Trailing Northwest in the Central Region in Southeastern Oklahoma State with a D-II record of 17-6. The Savage Storm won as the No. 7 seed in the opening round last year, falling to regional finalist Missouri Southern in the second round.
The Lions and Southern Nazarene, Northwest's Round of 32 opponent last year, round out the top four.
Northern State, the 2018 runners-up and last year's No. 2 regional seed, are ranked fifth ahead of Minnesota Duluth, Rogers State, Oklahoma Baptist, Sioux Falls and Henderson State.
Only the top eight teams from the eight regionals will advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Automatic bids are given to winners of conference tournaments, which includes the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Great American Conference in the Central Regional.
The NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament Selection Show will take place at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Five MIAA teams crack women's rankings
The Central Missouri Jennies earned the top spot in the NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings on the women's side Wednesday.
The MIAA frontrunners, with an 18-4 Division II record, edged out Minnesota Duluth (21-5) for the top seed. Sioux Falls came in ranked third ahead of Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.
St. Cloud State, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Fort Hays State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.
Missouri Western, which posts a 15-6 D-II record heading into Wednesday's matchup against Pitt State, just missed the initial cut. The Griffons will play their final four regular season games at home before traveling to Kansas City for the MIAA Tournament.
Missouri Western could boost its resume — which already includes wins over No. 1 UCM, No. 2 Minnesota Duluth and No. 8 Fort Hays — in the final two weeks and a deep run at Municipal Auditorium. The Griffons last appeared in the regional in 27-4.
The NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Show will take place at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 8.