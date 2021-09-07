Northwest Missouri State football remains ranked fourth in the American Football Coach Association Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.
The Bearcats (1-0) picked up a 15-7 win at Fort Hays State in Week 1 to remain in the top-5. They will not take part in a game in Week 2 with COVID-19 issues at Lincoln making the game a no contest.
Punter Mike Hohensee was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Monday.
With a 35-16 win at then-No. 13 Central Missouri, Pittsburg State debuts in the poll at No. 23. They play host to Nebraska-Kearney this Saturday.
The Mules fell out of the top 25 but are one of four MIAA teams receiving votes with UNK, Fort Hays and Washburn. UCM and Washburn face each other this week.
Griffons soccer honored
Missouri Western junior Kaili Campbell was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week in women’s soccer after recording a hat trick in under 10 minutes in Sunday’s 2-0 win.
Campbell is just the second Griffon to record a hat trick.
The Griffons dropped one spot in the top 25 to No. 24 despite the perfect weekend. Thirteen teams went from unranked to inside the top 25. Central Missouri is ranked seventh and Emporia State is ranked 15th.
MIAA golf polls released
The MIAA’s preseason coaches polls were released with the Griffon women coming in fifth. Allycia Gan is back after an All-MIAA season that saw her advance to the national championships.
The Northwest women are picked seventh. Both teams are competing at the Central Region preview in Blue Springs.
The Missouri Western men were picked fourth in the MIAA after advancing to the NCAA Regional in the fall. First-team All-MIAA pick Tom Buffington will lead the group.
