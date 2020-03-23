Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western were honored as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Central District teams released Monday.
Northwest's Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins were named to the Central District first team, while Missouri Western's Tyrell Carroll garnered second-team honors. Northwest head coach Ben McCollum also picked up his third career NABC Central District Coach of the Year honor.
Hudgins led the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage as a sophomore, shooting 53.3% from deep while averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game
Hudgins has already earned first-team all-MIAA, first-team D2CCA all-region, D2CCA region player of the year, MIAA Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player at the 2020 MIAA Tournament. His 626 points this season ranked as the sixth-most for a Bearcat in a single season, while his 191 assists ranked as the second-best total behind his mark of 203 set last season.
Hawkins, a junior forward, led the Bearcats in scoring at 22.7 points per game, in rebounding at 7.4 per contest, in steals at 2.1 per game and in blocks at 0.8 per game. Hawkins set the Bearcat single-game scoring record with 44 against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 2. He was selected as the MIAA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, while also being tabbed a first-team all-MIAA performer. Hawkins poured in 726 points, the third-most points ever scored by a Bearcat in a single season.
Carroll, a sophomore guard, became the first Griffon to receive NABC postseason recognition in 14 years.
Carroll ended the regular season ranked second in assists and steals, fifth in scoring and assist-to-turnover ratio, sixth in minutes played and eighth in field-goal percentage in the MIAA. He averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his sophomore season, shooting 47.2% from the field.
Carroll led the Griffons to their most successful season in a decade that culminated in a fourth-place finish in the MIAA standings and an MIAA Tournament semifinal appearance. He also became the first Griffon named first-team All-MIAA in 14 years.
McCollum guided the Bearcats to a 31-1 record, the MIAA regular season championship and the MIAA postseason tournament crown in 2019-2020. They were set to host the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament before the NCAA canceled all postseason championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwest has won seven consecutive MIAA regular season titles and five straight MIAA tournament crowns. The Bearcats led the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 45.7% and were ranked No. 1 in the final NABC and D2CCA national polls.