Northwest Missouri State 10, Henderson State 6
Northwest scored three runs in the fifth and seventh innings to overcome a 5-2 deficit en route to a 10-6 win against Henderson State on Friday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Northwest (3-2) picked up four RBIs from Peter Carlson and a three-hit, two-run, two-RBI performance from Connor Quick in the win.
Northwest fell behind on a three-run homer in the first by Henderson (0-4), eventually trailing 5-2 after four innings.
Carlson tied the game with a three-RBI double in the fifth, and an RBI double by Matt Gastern in the seventh pushed the Bearcats ahead, 6-5.
Carlson and Jordan Peck followed with RBI doubles to push the lead to 8-5.
Henderson answered in the bottom of the stanza, but Quick and Gastner saw runs cross during their at-bats in the eighth to push the lead to four runs.
Northwest's bullpen allowed just two hits and one run in five innings as Ethan Griswold (1-0) earned the win.
Northwest will face off with Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Southern Arkansas 7, Missouri Western 0
The Griffons were held to just five hits and dropped to 1-3 on the season after a 7-0 loss to Southern Arkansas on Friday in Magnolia, Arkansas.
The Muleriders (5-0) opened their account on a double steal in the second, and Mason Peterson's second run in the fourth came courtesy of an error.
The Muleriders scored solo runs on a single and home run in the fifth and sixth before three RBI at-bats in the seventh. The Muleriders scored in four consecutive innings.
Andrew Meier (0-1) allowed just four hits in four innings for the Griffons, though Hunter Brantley (2-0) struck out seven and allowing four hits across six innings.
Colby Tam was the lone Griffon with two hits.
The two teams will square off for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.