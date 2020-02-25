The No. 1-ranked Bearcats snapped Missouri Western’s percent 11-0 home record in front of a sold-out crowd, defeating the Griffons 92-69 Tuesday night at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“We don’t get a lot of firsts,” sophomore Trevor Hudgins said. “So being the first to beat them here is just another little goal we reached and it was fun.”
The victory marked Northwest’s 16th straight against Western. Head coach Ben McCollum said he enjoyed the atmosphere, which was filled with the 4,250 fans, the majority clad in Griffon gold.
“It was a good environment. It was a fun environment. I’m glad they got it going. I’m glad that they’re competing at a high level. That makes the games for fun,” McCollum said.
Hudgins led the Bearcats (27-1, 17-1 MIAA) in scoring with 28 points, including 18 in the second half.
Hudgins shot 5-for-7 from 3-point distance and 10-for-20 from the field, marking his 17th 20-point game of the year.
“Northwest is used to big games like this,” Hudgins said. “We’ve seen everything so we live for this. This is what Northwest is about.”
Junior Ryan Hawkins notched 25 points, with 17 coming in the first half.
Hawkins also finished with seven rebounds and three assists.
St. Joseph native sophomore Diego Bernard added 11 points and had a team-best nine rebounds.
The Bearcats shot 6-of-9 from deep in the opening half to turn around an early deficit. The Griffons (16-13, 12-6) led 8-5 early which turned into a quickly 14-11 Bearcat lead, ballooning to a 44-24 advantage.
Northwest then continued to roll in the second half, gaining a 31-point lead at 84-53 with 4:13 to play.
“It was just a rivalry game. We were really motivated to come out and compete with them. We knew the energy building was going to be crazy,” Hudgins said.
Reese Glover, who started in place of Will Eames as he nurses an ankle injury, led the Griffons with 18 points, followed by Tyrell Carroll with 14. Carroll also had seven rebounds and four assists on the night.
“They played a really good game and I don’t think we played one of our best games,” Carroll said. “You got to play one of your best games against the number one team in the nation.”
“What I loved is I got goosebumps in warm-ups ... seeing the crowd, seeing the electricity,” head coach Sundance Wicks added. “They deserved to have that crowd.”
The Bearcats shot 57.4% from the field and 62.5% from behind the arc. Northwest held the Griffons to shooting 37.5% from the field and 24.1% from distance.
Northwest concludes the regular season at Bearcat Arena on Thursday against Washburn at 7:30 p.m., while the Griffons will host the Ichabods for a Saturday 3:30 p.m. affair.
“Play well and win. Play well mostly and if you win, you win. But we need to play well and keep rolling with it,” McCollum said.