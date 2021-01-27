With another Washburn loss last week, Northwest men’s basketball regained first place in the MIAA standings, while Missouri Western continues to hold down the third spot.
Both the Bearcats (10-1) and the Griffons (8-2) have had impressive seasons so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they look to continue their dominance this week against top league opponents on the road.
The No. 3-ranked Bearcats will put their five-game win streak to the test at Lincoln (7-3) on Thursday. The Blue Tigers sit at No. 4 in the MIAA standings, with a 6-1 mark at home this season.
Despite having won 12 consecutive road games, which ranks as the second-longest active streak among NCAA Division II schools, the Bearcats look at every game as a tall order.
"I think it goes back to practice too, that everyday we come in we've got to have no off days, no slippage just because the MIAA is just a tough conference,” Northwest junior Diego Bernard said. “We’re going to get everybody's best shot, no matter the record. We've just got to go in and play their game, so yeah I feel like every game we just got to go in and play our hardest."
The Blue Tigers are coming off a 91-76 win over Northeastern State Saturday. Lincoln has five players averaging in double figures, with Derrick Woods (20 points per game) and Quinton Drayton (18.1 points per game) leading the way.
The last time the two met on Dec. 5, Northwest recorded an 84-54 win over Lincoln at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins enters the contest named this week's MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week.
Hawkins averaged 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and shot 62.1% from the field, including 64.7% from three-point range in two Bearcat victories.
It marks the fifth time in Hawkins's career he has earned the MIAA's athlete of the week award.
Northwest women vs. Lincoln
The Northwest women (4-7) look to improve their record against winless Lincoln (0-12).
The Bearcats have won the last three games and eight of the last ten against Lincoln, their only two losses in that span coming in the 2018-19 season.
After snapping a four-game losing streak against Newman last week, Northwest fell to Central Oklahoma at home, 61-51.
The Bearcats defeated Lincoln 85-55 at home the last time the two met.
Northwest faces the Blue Tigers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Jason Gymnasium in Jefferson City, Missouri, with the men’s game to follow.
No. 23 Missouri Western men vs. Central Missouri
No. 23 Western returns to the hardwood this week after pausing team activities last week due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Griffons look to bounce back from their second loss of the season after falling at Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 14, 75-67.
The Griffons face a Central Missouri team that has won three straight, after a 2-8 start.
The Mules have a balanced offensive attacked led by Cameron Hunter (13.5 ppg), Ja'Cor Nelson (12.5 ppg), Gaven Pinkley (11.3 ppg) and Koray Gilbert (11.2 ppg).
The Mules are coming off a 77-64 victory over Rogers State at home. This will be the second meeting between the two this season, as the Griffons beat the Mules at home on Dec. 5, 100-81.
Despite a loss at Nebraska-Kearney in its last contest, Missouri Western is 3-2 on the road this season and 6-3 in its last nine games on an opponent's home floor.
The Griffons lead the MIAA in scoring (82.7) and rebounding per game (39.7). Missouri Western junior Tyrell Carroll enters the matchup having scored double figures in 17 straight games and 28 of last 29 games.
Missouri Western women vs. No. 17 Central Missouri
The Missouri Western women compete for the first time in two weeks as they travel to Warrensburg to square off against No. 17 Central Missouri (10-2).
The Griffons paused all team activities last week due to COVID-19.
Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker stressed the difficulty of having time off mid-season, but has faith in her team.
“All year we just talked about handling adversity and controlling what you can control and doing the best you can and showing up, and continuing to show up, and they’ve done that” Whitaker said. “I think they’ve handled it well, although our record doesn’t reflect that.”
The Griffons look to stop a six-game losing streak as they take on the Jennies for the second time this season.
In their last meeting on Dec. 5., the Jennies beat Western 67-48 in St. Joseph.
Central Missouri has won four straight at home and 12 of the last 13 on its home floor against Western.
The Griffon women versus Central Missouri tips off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Missouri, with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.