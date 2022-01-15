The Missouri Western women handled the opening half against No. 2 Fort Hays State to perfection.
With junior Connie Clarke and senior Corbyn Cunningham on the bench from the late stages of the first quarter on due to two fouls, the No. 22 Griffons found sparks from the bench and were within one at the half.
But the first half recipe got flipped as the Tigers opened the third on a 16-2 run, eventually leading by as much as 20 in the fourth in a 74-61 loss by the Griffons Saturday afternoon at MWSU Fieldhouse.
"At times, I thought we had some individuals that were really locked in and really committed to doing what they needed to do, then at times I thought we didn't,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “It's night and day results in those modes. The third quarter was brutal."
The Tigers (15-1, 9-1) outscored the Griffons (12-3, 6-3) by a score of 26-15 in the third. Western’s defense kept Hays in check with just one made 3-pointer and 10 turnovers in the opening half, though the Tigers sank four 3s in the frame and nearly equaled their first-half output.
The zone defense that paid dividends for the Griffons in the first half, on the same end of the court as their bench, had to be abandoned due to a lack of discipline and communication, according to Whitaker. Hays made Western pay by making 10 of 13 shots in the quarter and 17 of 29 in the second half.
“I thought we did a really great job in our zone,” Whitaker said. “We couldn’t get it done by ourselves in the second half with a unit of five on the floor. We were forced to go to man because there was no awareness or communication.”
Just as the Griffons didn’t go away late, they showed up early. Clarke, a junior guard, scored the first four points and also had two early steals and a block when she went to the bench with two fouls midway through the quarter. Cunningham, a senior forward, also picked up her second foul late in the first quarter and played just seven minutes throughout the game.
In their absence, Whiteaker called on freshman Josie Weishaar and sophomore Kameron Freemyer. Weishaar had played just 55 minutes all season to Freemyer’s 26.
Weishaar led Western with eight points at the break, as a foul by Bri Budgetts on a last-second heave by Hays’ Whitney Randall put the Tigers up 29-28. Whitaker credited part of the defensive success to Freemyer’s presence inside, despite being undersized.
“I think I bring some good energy to the team. We all give off on each other’s energy, too,” said Freeymyer, who led the Griffons with a plus-minus of eight in 20 minutes. “My goal is just to go in there and help my teammates out, get people shots and offensive rebounds for other people, just play as hard as I can.”
The lead increased to 20 with under five minutes to play and Clarke was subbed out due to an injury and didn’t return. The lead was trimmed to 10 with under two minutes left thanks to a 12-2 run with 3-pointers by Weishaar and Haggard, though the Tigers handled their free throws.
“We take pride in everytime our number gets called. Coach talked about it in the locker room; anytime your number gets called, you wanna go out there and make a difference for your team,” Weishaar said, speaking of her and Freemyer. “I think both of us just working hard and getting opportunities out of it.”
Weishaar led the Griffons with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding five rebounds. Clarke and Budggets each scored nine. Western made just 22 of 65 shots (33.8%).
Katie Wagner led Fort Hays with 19 points, while Randall (15), Olivia Hollenbeck (14) and Jessie Sallach (10) scored in double figures.
Western returns to action Thursday at Newman in Wichita, Kansas.
