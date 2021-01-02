No. 22 Missouri Western came out of the half on a 16-2 run and never looked back, leading Fort Hays State by as much as 24 en route to an 84-76 win Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Junior Caleb Bennett controlled the tempo in the second half, scoring 15 of his 17 points in a period of just less than 9 minutes in the middle of the period. Bennett accounted for 15 of Western’s 24 points in the span, helping maintain the lead into the final six minutes of the game.
“My teammates were trying to find me in my spots,” Bennett said. “They were telling me to get to the middle. When they went to that zone, it opened up for me. I was able to play my game and get to the spots I wanted to get to.”
Bennett, a Lafayette grad playing in his first season since transferring from Lehigh and recovering from an ACL injury in early 2019, has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.
Will Eames controlled the game early, scoring 11 points in the opening 11 minutes to held Western establish a double-digit lead. A late flurry from Western’s guards, led by 12 first-half points from Tyrell Carroll, led to a 43-33 lead at the break.
The lead ballooned to 59-35 just 4:24 into the second half, much thanks to a full-court pressure the Griffons showed throughout the game that disrupted the Tigers’ ability to bring the ball up the floor.
“We were really disciplined in our press and picked and chose when we wanted to trap,” Carroll said. “We started hitting shots and sharing the ball. That’s something we added after we lost to Pitt State. We were really good in the press and shouldn’t have got out of it, so we learned from that.”
The Tigers (4-4) ended the game on an 11-0 run over the final 2:30, though the Tigers opted not to foul and left with their first loss in four games.
Carroll led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Eames finished with 18 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He added 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year.
Reese Glover added 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Western (6-1) didn’t record a turnover for the first 26 minutes of the game and turned eight first-half turnovers from the Tigers into 16 points.
“We came out in the first four minutes of the second half and were rolling,” Western head coach Will Martin said. “I’m really proud of T.C. He was getting us into our offense and running the clock.”
Jared Vitztum, the only player other than Eames to average a double-double in the MIAA, finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kaleb Hammeke’s 18 points led five Tigers in double figures. The Tigers shot just 36.4% in the opening half and were 2-of-14 from 3-point range after halftime.
Western shot 58% in the final 20 minutes and committed just 13 fouls, an area of emphasis in recent weeks.
The Griffons return for a crucial weekend at home against Emporia State (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting No. 5 Washburn (7-0) on Saturday.