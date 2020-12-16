Fresh off of its ranking in the NABC National Poll for the first time since 2002, No. 19 Missouri Western men's basketball hits the road this week for the final time this year.
Along with the women, the two squads travel to face Pittsburg State on Thursday.
The Griffon men (4-0) enter the contest unbeaten so far this season, as they ride their best MIAA start sine the 1998-1999 season.
The men also enter Thursday's matchup versus the Gorillas having not competed in nine days following a 103-82 victory at Northeastern State.
Pittsburg State (3-3) is coming off a 76-55 road loss to Lincoln, who the Griffons defeated Lincoln at home in their second game.
Through four games, the Griffons team statistics lead the MIAA in points scored per game (90), three point field goal percentage defense (23%), and offensive rebounds (43 per game).
Despite the impressive numbers, Missouri Western men's basketball assistant coach Ty Danielson said the Griffons aren't reveling in them just yet.
"This team isn't satisfied. This team expects to be 5-0. Two years ago, we're 5-0, we're probably throwing a party in St. Joe. There's no parties happening this time around," Danielson said. "We all expect to win every game."
The Griffon (2-3) women have a 1-1 road record this season and are coming off a close home loss to Northwest Missouri State this past Saturday, 51-50.
After giving up more than 80 points in the seasons first two games, the Griffon defense improved, and gave up an average of 57 points per matchup over the last three games.
The Gorillas (3-3) won their last game, 83-76, against Lincoln. Four players scored in double figures, led by 31 points from Tristan Gegg, who was named the MIAA Player of the Week.
Missouri Western women's basketball assistant coach Emily Wacker said showing out on defense is a big key versus Pittsburg State.
"They've got some players that can shoot it, and can shoot it from deep. So really it's a matter for us of containing the bounce and then getting to shooters. It will certainly be a challenge and a measuring stick for us of our defensive growth so far, but we're excited for the opportunity," Wacker said.
The Griffon women face Pittsburg State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Western then travels to take on Missouri Southern Saturday to end the week.