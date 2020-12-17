Q Mays watched as his potential game-tying 3-pointer hit off the iron and bounced out in the final seconds as No. 19 Missouri Western fell for the first time this season, losing 87-84 at Pittsburg State on Thursday at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Western led 48-30 at halftime and maintained a lead until Pittsburg State made free throws in the final 90 seconds, including two to take an 85-84 lead with 30 seconds left.
Will Eames saw his jumper from the low back miss with under 10 seconds left, and Pitt extended the lead to three with under seven seconds to play.
The Pitt defense double-teamed Western guard Tyrell Carroll, leaving Mays open for a look from the left wing at the buzzer than hit the back of the rim.
“We had a shot to tie it. I think Q Mays is gonna get that shot again and make it,” Western (4-1) coach Will Martin said. “Griffon Nation should be proud of the fact that we have a bunch of thoroughbreds. If we lose, it’s on me not putting them in the right position.”
Western used a 51.5% clip from the field to jump out to an 18-point lead at the break, holding Pitt to 8 of 31 from the field and 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Still, Martin felt the lead should’ve ballooned even more.
“I thought we played terrible in the first half,” Martin said. “We had an 18-point half and I told the guys it’s not us, our brand of basketball. We’ve created an identity of being an unselfish team and we took some shots out of character.”
With the first six minutes of the second half, the Gorillas (4-3) cut the lead to six points by making 5 of 8 shots and getting to the free-throw line early.
“They came out with a ton of energy and played hard. It seems like some things were going their way and they took advantage of that,” Martin said. “We have to find a way to win even when things aren’t going our way. If we want to be a championship-type team, we have play hard no matter what’s going on.”
The Griffons were without Jaron Thames, who averages double digits off the bench, and will be without him for an undisclosed amount of time.
“You can’t replace him. He brings so much,” Martin said. “I think (Thames) is a guy who has a lot of swag. We missed him a lot and we’re gonna continue to miss him until he comes back.”
Western also saw Caleb Bennett leave the game leave with a shoulder injury, though he would return.
Missouri Western will have a chance to rebound at Missouri Southern at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
“I have a sense they’re gonna respond well because I know these kids,” Martin said. “I know they’re excited to respond.”