No. 1 Northern State (18-1)
The Wolves, who were picked as the predetermined hosts early in 2021, rolled to NSIC regular season and tournament titles this season. They started the year 15-0 before losing to Minnesota State Moorhead in the regular season finale. They are led by All-American candidate Parker Fox, a 6-8 junior who averaged 21.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. He scored 200-plus in all but five games this season. The Wolves played for a championship in 2018. They scored 79.5 points per game and allow just 68. Mason Stark (17.4) and Tommy Chatman (10.6) also average in double figures.
No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (23-2)
The Bearcats won the MIAA regular season before falling on a buzzer-beater to Washburn in the tournament title game. Northwest was in position for a third national championship in four years as the No. 1 team in the nation before COVID forced last year’s tournament to be canceled. Northwest has been in the postseason eight-straight years and is 18-5 in the NCAA Tournament under Ben McCollum, the MIAA’s coach of the year. Northwest has won 39 straight games on neutral floors, the longest streak in all of NCAA. Trevor Hudgins was the MIAA Player of the Year with an average of 20 points per game. Ryan Hawkins and Diego Bernard, the defensive player of the year, were also All-MIAA honorees.
No. 3 Washburn (19-6)
Brett Ballard’s Ichabods finished second in the MIAA before shocking Northwest with Tyler Geiman’s 50-foot buzzer-beater. The Ichabods ranked second in the MIAA in field-goal percentage at 49% and led the MIAA in opponent field-goal percentage at 44%. Tyler Geiman leads the team in scoring (21.2 ppg, assists (6.4 apg) and rebounds (6.6 rpg). Jalen Lewis, who scored the two most points on his career last week in the MIAA tournament, averages 13.8 points while shooting 51% from 3. Tyler Nelson also averages nearly 12 points per game.
No. 4 Wayne State (11-6)
For the first time in 21 years and the third time ever, the Wayne State Wildcats are in the postseason. They won the NSIC South and won their tournament opener before exiting the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats are led by Jordan Janssen’s double-double average of 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. Nate Mohr adds 12.5 points, and Alec Millender also chips in 10.6 per game. The Wildcats have five players with at least 15 3-point makes above 38%. They allowed just 66.4 points per game.
No. 5 Minnesota State Moorhead (10-4)
The Dragons, a perennial contender for the postseason, lost the NSIC title game to Northern State after beating them in the final game of the regular season. The Dragons are led by junior guard Lorenzo McGhee, who averages 14.0 points per game. McGhee was the NSIC North Newcomer of the Year. Five Dragons average in double figures overall. Five Dragons in all average in double figures. Moorhead scores 81.6 points per game while allowing 73.
No. 6 Missouri Western (14-10)
The Griffons finished in third in the MIAA before beating Lincoln in the tournament quarterfinals, eventually losing to Washburn by 29 in the semifinals. This is Western’s first postseason appearance since 2010, and the Griffons are just 1-13 all-time in the NCAA tournament. Western led the MIAA at 8-1, ranked as high as No. 16, before losing seven-straight around a COVID-19 pause. Tyrell Carroll earned second team All-MIAA honors and was also named to the All-Defensive team, while Caleb Bennett, Will Eames and Reese Glover were all named honorable mention all-league. Carroll leads the Griffs in scoring while Q Mays, Eames, Bennett and Glover also score in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.