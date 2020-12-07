NCAA Division II lost nearly $35 million of its projected revenue in 2019-20 from the cancellation of the men’s basketball championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The division did receive $15 million from insurance policies to help mitigate the burden, but a ripple effect will impact upcoming postseason tournaments.
Division II announced its Administrative Committee approved the recommendation to reduce bracket and field sizes for 2021 winter and spring championships in an attempt to cut costs with fan revenue decreasing and expenses rising this year to cover COVID-19 testing and protocols.
Twelve sports saw their postseason cut by 25%, most notably from 64 to 48 teams in men’s and women’s basketball.
“This is something we expected with the reduction in competition dates that took place earlier in the year,” said Dr. Josh Looney, Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics. “March Madness revenue is what funds Division II championships at its core, and that was reduced. Ticket revenue will be way down and you’ll have increased expenses with COVID logistics. I was pleased it was only 25% reduction and the selection criteria doesn’t appear to be changing.”
The NCAA canceled fall sports championships for the entire 2020-21 year back in August.
With basketball, for example, the eight-region, eight-team model will be modified, though no specifics have been announced as of yet for any sports. In a region that included the Northern Sun and Great American conferences, the MIAA is the lone league playing basketball at the moment.
“There’s a lot of conferences that are canceling all together,” Northwest athletics director Andy Peterson said. “You just don’t have the same participation you would in another year. Finances is a big part of it for the NCAA. For them to test at the level they feel they need to, it gets real expensive real quick.”
Baseball and softball will see one-fourth of their field wiped out, cutting the brackets to 42 and 48 teams, respectively. Other sports range from between 17% and 29% cuts.
In basketball, the MIAA is committed to playing a 22-game season, while other leagues are hopeful of playing 16 games. The NCAA recently announced a minimum number of 11 games for selection to the postseason.
Another issue Peterson expects to arise is the selection of regional sites that will meet regulations for hosting in a pandemic, a problem he could see possibly eliminating Bearcat Arena as a host site after the men have hosted the regional for four-straight years.
MIAA announced basketball standings formula
With the expectations of COVID-19 disruptions throughout the MIAA season, the league will go to a weighted formula for 2020-21.
The association’s athletic directors unanimously approved the weighted formula, which comprises 80 percent of a team’s winning percentage and 20 percent of the team’s total number of games played. Another element of the formula is that an MIAA team must complete a minimum number of 11 games to be eligible to qualify for the MIAA Basketball Championship and to claim the regular-season championship.
The new method for the standings will begin to be used by the Association’s office on Monday, December 14. The standings will be updated with the applied weighted formula for each week on Monday morning before 10 a.m.