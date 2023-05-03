Damian Stambersky

Newly hired Missouri Western baseball coach Damian Stambersky prepares to give his opening speech during his introductory press conference on May 3 on the Missouri Western campus. 

Missouri Western baseball said goodbye to its season and retiring coach Buzz Verduzco on Sunday, but the team's newly hired leader is already looking forward to the future of the program.

The team sent Verduzco off with a walk-off winner, helping him end with an overall record of 629-546 after 23 seasons. Now, the page is turned, and Missouri Western baseball is ready to get back to work with its new leader Damian Stambersky at the helm. 

