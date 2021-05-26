When Hanna Williams settles into the starting blocks, she finds her zone.
In the seconds before the starter’s fun is sounded, the Missouri Western junior sprinter replays her race strategy, something she’s worked to fine tune in her years as the face of the Griffons’ women’s track and field program.
“Your nerves are so high, people yelling and everything. You don’t focus on that. You block that out,” the Plattsburg grad explained before a practice session Monday. “Everything that could be going through your head is going through your head. The nerves are the worst.
“I try to turn my nerves into excitement. When I’m trying to get out, I try to focus on my first 50 (meters), but I’m also like, ‘Am I gonna die if I do that?,’” she said with a laugh.
Her final chance to hone in on her craft for less than one minute comes Thursday at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan. Williams was selected as one of 13 competitors in the 400-meter dash after running a 55.22 at the Loper Twilight meet in Nebraska, her final meet of the year.
“Seeing her in practice everyday, we’ve know that was coming,” assistant coach Ben Dodson said.
Williams has battled through a hamstring injury that has given her issues throughout her Griffon career, running the 400 just three times this year.
“A lot of frustration. I obviously wanted to go to nationals, but I’m like, I’m not running what I need to be running to make it, what’s going on?,’ Williams said. “Just mad because your body’s hurting, it’s not used to going through this right now. Just very frustrating.”
Even going into the last chance meet, Williams wasn’t confident she could pull out a time worthy of qualification into the reduced field.
“It was a really big opportunity. The season wasn’t going as planned. We went, we ran, and then we were like, ‘Oh crap, I think we made it.’ We were very excited, but more shocked than anything,” Williams said with a smile.
Williams also qualified for the 400 in 2019, finishing 16th. She is the first ever two-time outdoor nationals qualifier.
Phil Thompson is the program’s only other nationals qualifier, doing so in the inaugural year in 2018 in the triple jump.
As a dominant force at Plattsburg, the Griffons knew upon recruiting Williams she would become the face of Griffon track. Since coming to Western, Williams has seen a program receive a facelift through two coaching changes, with former assistant Cody Ingold now serving as the head coach.
“When we recruited Hanna, we wanted to build it around her,” Ingold said. “We knew she was gonna be the face of the program; that she’s been able to do it is what makes it even better.
“Now we’re able to show we’re able to get back (to nationals), we’re not just going one time.”
With an extra year granted due to COVID-19 relief, this won’t be Williams’ final meet as a Griffon. Hopes are for a summer of rehabbing a hamstring and building toward one final year of leading a budding Western track program to the next level.
“You’re making history here. Everybody wants to make history. For the people coming up, you can say you’ve been to nationals, can help them out, get them prepared,” Williams said. “I can say I’ve been there and try to help them experience it.”
Williams is scheduled to compete in the 400 prelims at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.
