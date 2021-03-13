ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Missouri Western men saw their season end with a 72-46 loss Washburn in Saturday's NCAA Division II Central Region first-round game at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
No. 6-seeded Western's season ends with a 14-11 record and their first postseason appearance in 11 years in Will Martin's first year as head coach.
"Every year as coaches you try to create adverse situations in the preseason so you can learn how to overcome those things," Martin said. "There's no way we could've manufactured the adversity they actually faced this year. ... I'm so proud of these guys for their resiliency."
No. 3 Washburn advances to face No. 2 Northwest at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the Central Region semis.
The Griffons shot just 28.6% from the field and were 2 of 15 from 3-point range. Their season-low point total prior to Saturday was 56.
The Griffons trailed by nine early but battled back to lead 21-20 late in the second half.
After falling behind, Washburn went on a 15-1 run spanning between halves to take control.
Western junior Tyrell Carroll scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five rebounds. No other Griffons scored in double figures.
"He's a highly-talented player, but the sacrifices he's made for our group makes him a really special player and person," Martin said. "He could go out and score 30 every night if he wanted to. He spent a lot of time in the offseason finding ways he could be a leader and put us in good positions."
Will Eames finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Only five Griffons scored.
Johnny Clausing led the Ichabods (20-6) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Geiman and Tyler Nelson scored 3 for the Griffons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.