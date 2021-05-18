{&first}Missouri Western junior second baseman Sydni Hawkins has been named one of 15 finalists from the 2021 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year Award.
Hawkins was named D2CCA first-team on Tuesday after receiving the same honor from the NFCA last week. The MIAA Player of the Year was the first Griffon to receive the honor.
Hawkins led the MIAA with a MWSU program record .483 betting average and set a single-season record at MWSU with a .522 ob-base percentage. She added 50 runs, seven home runs, 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Her .717 slugging percentage is fourth in MWSU history.
The Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player and Pitcher of the Year will be announced on June 3.
Third baseman Emma Hoffart was also named to the D2CCA first team, while Northwest third baseman Kaitlyn Weis, the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, was named second team.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.