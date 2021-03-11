Missouri Western junior Jordan Garr will compete Friday in his first NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Garr, a Central alum, is just the second men's track & field athlete at MWSU to compete at the Indoor National Championships. Phil Thompson finished third in the triple jump in 2018.
Garr will compete in the shot put at 11 a.m. Friday. in Birmingham, Alabama. The St. Joseph native is ranked eighth going into the national championships after winning the MIAA shot put title with a throw of 17.85 meters (58-06.75 feet) on February 28. That mark came of the final throw of the competition and broke his own school record.
Garr has had a consistent indoor season as he threw a Division II provisional mark in all seven meets he competed in. He also finished no worse than third place in any meet and won the shot put title at four of those meets.