Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan started slow but finished strong in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women's Golf National Championship at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
Gan is tied for 62nd with a 12-over par 84 in Tuesday's opening round.
Gan started on the back nine and bogeyed for of her first six holes, finishing up with back-to-back triple bogeys to finish 10-over on her first nine.
Gan added two more bogeys to start her second nine before finding a rhythm. Gan added two-straight pars before another bogey, and three consecutive pars led to a round-ending birdie on the par-4 9th.
Gan struggled on the four par-5s, shooting 4-over. Gan played the par-4s 6-over par.
Only seven players in the field of 72 shot even or below par Tuesday. Lynn's Camila Madariaga leads at 2-under par.
Gan will tee off at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.