Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan shot a 1-over 73 in Wednesday's second round of the NCAA Division II Women's Golf National Championship at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
Gan moved up 25 spots as she's now tied for 37th. It was the fourth-biggest jump up the leader board, and only 10 players had a better round than Gan on Wednesday.
Gan started her second day with two bogeys on her first three holes bug bounced back with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to get back to even par for the round.
She closed the front nine with a bogey on seven, par on eight and a birdie on nine and she make the turn at even par. Gan began the back nine with a bogey on the par-four 10th, but came back again with a birdie on 11. She then had six pars and a bogey on hole No. 14 over her final seven holes to close out her round.
Gan is at 13-over 157 through two rounds. She will wrap up the individual portion with an 8:06 a.m. tee time Thursday.
