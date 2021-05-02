One week into her spring season as a freshman, Allycia Gan’s goals were already sky high.
After a fall season for the Missouri Western women’s golf team that included three top-three finishes, Gan opened the spring portion of the calendar with a top-10 finish at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida.
That tournament finished March 10, 2020. Just a few hours after a plane ride home with her teammates, the MIAA and NCAA brought an end to competition due to COVID-19.
“It was disappointing my freshman year that I didn’t get to play in the regional or a full spring season,” Gan said.
What was possible for her freshman season was just about anything. She ended the season as the No. 4-ranked golfer in the region and was ranked 11th nationally, leading to a selection on the All-Region team.
“The expectations were beginning to grow that we can be a force in this region,” head coach Greg Dillon said. “We get off the plane and all of the sudden the season’s done and we only have a few days to get you back. It was just heartbreaking, just tears.”
After getting home safely to Selangor, Malaysia, Gan returned to work over the fall and has been on a year all spring long. A season that includes one win and four top-six finishes will continue this week at the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club.
The action begins Monday with three rounds in three days. Gan is one of four individuals to advance, with nine teams vying for spots at nationals, as well.
“My goal is to make it to nationals. It would be better if I could win the regional since I’m at home,” Gan said. “I have a feeling I can do well, I will do well.
“I can beat anyone. That’s my goal, to beat everyone and get into nationals.”
At the end of the three-day tournament, the top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division II Women’s Golf Championships in Dearborn, Michigan.
All but two teams and one individual got a chance to play the course during the season at the MWSU Holiday Inn Express Classic, though nobody knows the course like Gan. She finished the event in a tie for 13th, just four strokes back of the top 5.
After her practice round with another individual, Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson, on Sunday, Gan felt confident in the advantage of knowing her way around the course.
“This course isn’t an easy course to play if you don’t know it well,” Gan said. “If I can play it as I usually do in practice, keep myself calm … I just have to keep myself calm and chill.”
Wendy Monfort, the team’s first-year graduate assistant, has all the confidence in her star sophomore.
“She’s been really motivated. She’s been such a great impact on the group. She just wants to win, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Monfort said. “I think she’s gonna win regionals. She’s in great shape.”
While the Division II golf world is just now getting their first look at Missouri Western’s next star after the prolific career of Shi Qing Ong, Dillon has no doubt who’s next to shine on the big stage.
“She’s probably had the most prolific freshman year of any girl who’s come to Missouri Western. She’s got some big shoes to fill with Shi Qing Ong as her career goes on, but this is really her first year she’s been able to show she’s got potential to be one of the best in the region,” Dillon said.
Gan will open the first day of the tournament alongside Hanson at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
This is the fourth time the St. Joseph Country Club has hosted a regional, and the first since hosting the women in 2013.
