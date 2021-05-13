Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan wrapped up her first full collegiate season by placing 42nd at the NCAA Division II Women's Golf National Championship.
Gan shot a 7-over 79 in Thursday's third and final round at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
Gan finished with a three-round total of 20-over 236.
Gan began her final round with a par before three-straight birdies on the Nos. 11, 12 and 13. A pair of pars were followed by a bogey on no. 16 and and a double on No. 18, leading to a 6-over first nine.
Gan bogeyed No. 3 with eight pars for a 1-over second nine.
The sophomore from Malaysia placed second in the Central regional at the St. Joseph Country Club and led Missouri Western in scoring average. She was named first team All-MIAA with three top-fives in the regular season, including a win at the UCM Southern Invitational. Nationals was her first finish outside the top 20.
Helen Kreuzer of Lynn won the individual national championship as she shot a 6-under par 210. Pilar Echeverria of Indianapolis finished second with a 4-under 212.
The top eight teams are still alive for a championship as they advance to a bracket style tournament that will take place Friday and Saturday at TPC Michigan.
