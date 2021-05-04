COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. — As Missouri Western graduate assistant Wendy Monfort pointed out, Allycia Gan’s scorecard was lit up like a Christmas tree Tuesday.
On five instances her scorecard was signified with a red number for a bogey. The card also included four green slots for birdies and two blue squares, signifying double bogeys.
The sledding was tough, but Gan’s 3-over 75 was still enough to firmly place her in second place at 1-over after two rounds at the NCAA Division II Women’s Central Regional at the St. Joseph Country Club.
“It was a wild day, a rollercoaster,” Gan said. “A 75 with two doubles and a couple bogeys is decent. I had a rough start, recovered a bit on the back nine … but it’s over. I’ll take that.”
Only two competitors finished with rounds better than Gan’s 3-over Tuesday. Henderson State’s Allie Bianchi and Northeastern State’s Kaylee Peterseon shot rounds of 2-over. Bianchi’s day was enough to move her into a tie of third, though it’s at 8-ovr and a whopping seven strokes back of Gan.
Jessica Green, who shot a ladies competitive course record 65 on Tuesday, shot a 4-over 76. She is in the lead at 3-under par.
The high scores were factored by early winds, lower temperatures and tough greens. The average score was nearly two strokes higher Tuesday than Monday.
“The wind was stronger today,” Gan said. “For me, I have expectations. My goal is to get to nationals. If I can win, that’s great. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. I’m gonna keep playing.”
Gan started the day with a birdie on the par-5 10th before following with a bogey and double bogey.
She got a stroke back with a tee shot just below the hole on the par-3 13th to earn her second bogey, though off-line second shots led to back-to-back bogeys.
A solid tee shot on the par-5 17th left her just 170 yards on her second shot, though her 5-iron sailed just over the green.
“I hit a boom drive. A second-shot 5-iron into a par-5 is a boom,” Gan said with a smile. “I hit it over and was like, oh my gosh, I’m getting stronger. I still got the birdie, which is good enough.”
She still went up-and-down for a birdie, and a bogey on 18 left her 3-over after nine holes.
Gan found momentum with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 and cranked out four-straight pars. Unlucky lies led to a double bogey on No. 8, and she just missed a round-ending birdie putt to finish her final nine holes at even par.
“It was full of ups and downs, really hard mentally,” Monfort said. “I’m really proud of her. Every time she made a double, she bounced back. It was a great round. It doesn’t feel like it for us, but it is.”
Rogers State (615) maintains a three-stroke lead over Henderson State with another three strokes over Arkansas Tech for the team lead. The top three teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to nationals in Dearborn, Michigan.
Gan enters the third round nine strokes clear of the cut for qualifying individually. She will tee off with Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson (12-over) at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
