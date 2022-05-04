Missouri Western women’s tennis continues to make history, posting their best season since in more than two decades.
“We can’t wait to go this weekend to regionals and just show what we made of,” Missouri Western junior Nicole Donnelly said. “It’s been a really good journey so far this semester. So I know, we're really excited.”
The Griffons clinched their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998 on Tuesday, earning the No. 5 seed in the Central Region Tournament.
This comes after the team beat Washburn to appear in the MIAA Tournament Championship, ultimately falling to top-ranked Central Oklahoma.
“That was really nerve-wracking match because previously we lost to them during our regular season and coming into the match, we were like, ’It’s gonna be a dogfight. We’re gonna have to grind this out if we want to win it,’” Missouri Western junior Loi Le said.
With a 12-6 record last year and just missing a regional appearance, the Griffons entered this season with expectations at an all-time high.
First-year head coach Alejandro De la Torre replaced Olaya Garrido-Rivas, who left last November to move to the Division I ranks.
De la Torre accepted the position in late November, but needed final approval of his Visa in order to officially take over at the helm.
That time finally came in February, and he and the Griffons have gone full steam ahead since with a 17-5 mark so far.
“You don't get a group like this that often. They have something really special,” De la Torre said. “They deserve it. They will work really hard.”
Donnelly and Claudia Iglesias are the only two Griffons who have been with the program since 2019, but Donnelly said the talent has always been there since the start.
“It’s really cool that we get to all do this together as a team and just start off fresh and just show what we are made of from the beginning,” Donnelly said.
Le believes the team’s close bonds has brought them far this season.
“Everyone is constantly supporting each other. There is no odd one out so there's always a unique cheer for each and every one person,” Le said.
No. 5-seeded Western meets No. 4-seeded Harding for second time this year, after falling to the Bisons back in March.
The Griffons won the doubles point, but Harding won the majority of singles play to take the match, 4-3.
De la Torre said they look to flip the script this time around.
“I'm just hoping that they rise to the challenge and they perform,” De la Torre said. “We’re hoping that now they show up and they bring the energy back.”
With plenty on the line, one thing’s for sure with this year’s team: The Griffons won’t go out without a fight.
“I’m looking forward to demolishing Harding hopefully. We kind of want to show them who we are because previously, obviously the last match there was a lot of drama, I would say. But we're gonna show them who we are and we're gonna have some dignity and class in our fights,” Le said.
Western faces Harding at 11 a.m. Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
