Missouri Western's newest sport will give the department a peek into a different conference.
Missouri Western announced Monday that women's lacrosse will compete as an associate member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in its inaugural season in spring 2021.
The addition of the women's lacrosse team was announced in November, and head coach Rachel Benzing was named the program's head coach to usher in a new era. Lacrosse is the 17th Division II sports added by the Griffons.
Benzing played in the GLVC at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri, and she helped start the program at GLVC member Maryville in St. Louis.
"MWSU women's lacrosse is extremely grateful to join the GLVC in our inaugural season," Benzing said. "With strong ties to this conference, it will be an exciting and meaningful experience to be a part of the growth of women's lacrosse in both the GLVC and the Midwest region. I look forward to seeing our student-athletes compete on this stage against some of the top teams in the country."
Western is MIssouri's first state college to add women's lacrosse and is the MIAA's lone member to announce the addition of the sport, meaning associate membership or playing independently were the only options to begin the program.
"We are very excited to join the GLVC as an associate member and are appreciative to Commissioner Naumovich and the GLVC's Council of Presidents for supporting MWSU's entry into the NCAA's fastest growing sport," MWSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney said. "The opportunity to grow the game in our region and compete for a conference championship alongside three other NCAA Division II women's lacrosse programs in the state of Missouri is an early win and important strategic step forward for our newest athletic program."
Eight programs will compete in the GLVC, including with Rockhurst serving as the fourth Missouri school in the conference. Illinois schools McKendree, Lewis and Quincy, as well as Indianapolis, make up the remainder of the conference.
Missouri Western has remained busy putting together the team's first recruiting class during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to announce its roster this week.