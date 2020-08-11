The Missouri Western women's basketball team was among the hottest tickets in Division II in 2019-20.
The MIAA announced the conference led the NCAA in attendance for a 12th straight season with more than 185,000 fans attending games last season for the ninth straight year.
Missouri Western is one of seven schools to rank in the top 11 in attendance, averaging 1,282 fans to rank 10th in Division II and sixth in the MIAA. According to the NCAA, 19,231 total fans came to MWSU Fieldhouse last season.
Western's season-high came with 2,952 dans on Feb. 25 against Northwest Missouri State.