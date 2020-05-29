Three transfers will now join the Missouri Western women’s basketball squad for the 2020-2021 season.
Head coach Candi Whitaker announced the addition to the signing class in a press release on Friday.
Two of the three transfers will come to the program after initially heading for the NCAA Division I level after high school.
Brionna Budgetts played in nine games last season at the University of Central Arkansas, averaging 6.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game before transferring to University of Missouri — Kansas City after the fall semester.
The 5-foot-7 sophomore earned All-State honors following her senior season at Lincoln Prep Academy and was a three-time first team all-conference selection.
“Brionna is a play-making guard who will help us play fast and up-tempo,” Whitaker said in the press release. “She’s proven she can score in a variety of ways as well as create for others. We are excited she’s staying close to home and that we will have the chance to invest in her as a Griffon.”
Six-foot junior forward Jelesa Gross joins the Griffons averaging 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season at Butler Community College in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Gross started 30 games for a Grizzlies team that went 25-8 and claimed the NJCAA Region VI title for a second consecutive season.
As a freshman at Butler, Gross shot 55.8% while averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Whitaker added, “Jelesa joins us from a tremendous junior college program at Butler and knows what it takes to compete at a high level. She brings great length and versatility to our team and we are looking forward to getting her to campus and working with her.”
Another junior college regional champion, Asia McCoy averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game at South Plains Community College in Atlanta, Ga., and went on to claim the NJCAA Region V championship.
McCoy shot 60.4% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range in her lone season at South Plains.
The 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward started 16 games and appeared in 26 as a freshman at UMass, averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
“Asia brings great experience to our team and has shown the ability to play multiple positions at a high level. Her rebounding ability on both ends of the court is something we are really excited about,” Whitaker said.
This trio joins Kelcie Hale to give Whitaker’s second recruiting class at Missouri Western four total transfers after five incoming freshmen signed in November 2019.
Whitaker led the Griffons to a 21-8 record in her first season with the Griffons, becoming just the second coach in program history to win more than 20 games in year one.