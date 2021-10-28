Senior Corbyn Cunningham scored 16 points in 12 minutes, freshman Alyssa Bonilla dazzled with 10 points and seven assists, and the Missouri Western women cruised past Peru State 108-43 on Wednesday in an exhibition at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Cunningham, a first-team All-MIAA forward in 2019, missed all but the final three games a season ago due to a knee injury. She opened the year by going 7-for-7 with two blocks and two steals.
Western, which opened the game on a 15-0 run, scored 24-plus in each quarter and led 50-13 at halftime behind Cunningham’s strong start, showcasing her finesse in the post and adding in her transition game, even scoring a basket coast-to-coast.
“She is just something else. I just love watching her,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “Nothing’s forced or even really taught. Corbyn just knows how to play.”
Bonilla, a freshman guard listed at 5-foot-4 from El Paso, Texas, came in and showcased her passing early, dropping off an assist to sophomore forward Trinity Knapp in the pick-and-roll before two transition assists to sophomore Mary Fultz. She later added a 3-pointer in the first quarter, paving the way to a statline that included four rebounds and three steals in 17 minutes.
“I just love watching her play. I love that kid. She’s a little fireball and plays with such urgency and awareness,” Whitaker said. “She can really pass it and score it. She’s small, but she’s such a playmaker. … She’s gonna be real fun for fans to watch the next four years.”
Bonilla, who missed her first two shots, said she felt the early nerves before her dazzling play in front of a college crowd for the first time.
“Stepping out on the court for the first time in college is pretty scary, so I was nervous as heck,” Bonilla said. “Once I got in the flow of going through the process of everything, it felt good. Then I got rolling. It feels good to be able to get my teammates open and pass the ball around.”
Knapp finished with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds while junior Brionna Budgetts added 10 points and three steals. Evans added six points, four assists, two stealth and two blocks. The Griffons finished with 20 steals and nine blocks, turning the ball over just 10 times.
Freshman Abby Bala scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with three assists.
Jaelyn Haggard scored eight points with three assists in her Griffon debut.
While there wasn’t much to be upset about, Whitaker still wants to see an improved defense effort. The griffons held their NAIA foe to 20.8% from the field but gave up 26 free-throw attempts.
“I thought it was a lot of fun. I like the pace in which we played. I thought we played really hard,” Whitaker said. “In your exhibitions you wanna get everyone in, look at different combinations and get exposed, and we were defensively in the half court. We’ve gotta guard the ball better, guard better in the half, but we did a lot of great things offensively.”
Western will host Livin’ the Dream in an exhibition next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.