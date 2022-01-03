In Monday’s meeting with Missouri Southern, Candi Whitaker knew she would need major performances from all inches of the court.
Time and time again the Missouri Western head coach pulled freshman guard Alyssa Bonilla to the side to positively reinforce her in a matchup with fellow guard Lacy Stokes, who’s emerged as one of the best in the MIAA. Whitaker constantly complimented the tough play of senior forward Corbyn Cunningham, matched up with All-MIAA forward Madi Stokes, who towers at 6-foot-3.
But Bonilla limited her opposition to 5-of-19 shooting, Cunningham hauled in 14 rebounds, and junior Connie Clarke led a group of four players in double figures with 20 points to propel the Griffons to a 74-65 win at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“I fell like it was something different for us. We’ve never guarded someone that fast,” Clarke said in reference to Lacy Stokes, who averages better than 16 points and five assists. “I think we guarded great, and we had post players do what we were supposed to.”
Clarke used her footwork to dominate in the post, finishing 8 of 12 from the field with seven rebounds as the Griffons (12-1, 6-1 MIAA) outscored the Lions 36-20 in the paint.
“Play hard. They play really hard, so we had to match that energy,” Cunningham said. “We had to keep their guard (Lacy Stokes) away from the basket; she likes to drive, and we tried to stop that. We just tried to wall up on their post and not foul.”
Both teams traded early blows before two late 3-pointers by Jaelyn Haggard and Bonilla for an eight-point lead, but Lacy Stokes answered and made it a 20-15 edge for Western after one.
Another 3 by Haggard but Western up nine with 4:07 left until half, but a cold stretch and two Lions (7-5, 4-3) treys trimmed the deficit to three, forcing a Griffon timeout.
“I thought our toughness wasn’t great in the first half. We were getting beat to loose balls, rebounds, turnovers,” Whitaker said. “We had a lot of people step up and make some great plays late in the third, early in the fourth. We started to wear them down and get some good looks.”
Western’s lead was 35-32 at the half and remained within two baskets through the third when the full squad began to make an impact. Bonilla made a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the frame for a 57-48 lead, all while taking on a tall task all night long. She finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“It was just staying really positive with her, recognizing the effort she was putting in,” Whitaker said. “ … She had such a load tonight, such responsibility on both ends. Lacy’s a very good player and they run so much for her. She was having to guard an action three or four times in one possession. It’s exhausting, and I thought she did a fantastic job.”
It wasn’t long after that freshman Jordan Cunningham made her presence felt in a return to the starting lineup. Showcasing an aggressive, attacking nature around the basket, she finished with seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter while adding four assists, finishing 4-for-5 from the field.
“You’ve seen Jordan in the last week really understand her ability to score at the rim. She’s been very finesse her whole life,” Whitaker said. “She’s found a more aggressive way to impact our team. As long as she’s staying aggressive, she’s gonna continue to make progress.”
And battling one of the tallest players late in a game within one or two possessions much of the night, Corbyn Cunningham hauled in four of her 14 rebounds late to help seal the win.
“She’s battling just old injuries. She looked to me like she was in a lot of pain. She showed a lot of heart and commitment to her teammates,” Whitaker said. “Those rebounds are huge and sealed the game.”
Brionna Budgetts added 13 points, and the Griffons forced 19 turnovers, scoring 20 fast break and 15 second chance points while holding the Lions to 35.9% from the field.
Madi Stokes finished with 21 and 11 for the Lions, while Lacy Stokes added 19.
Western improved to 10-0 at home with the win and travels to Emporia State on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.