The arrival of the MIAA season last winter was a sucker punch for the Missouri Western women’s basketball team.
With the COVID-19 pandemic came a reduced preseason and interruptions during the season. Quarantines meant the Griffons entered the year with just seven practices as a full team before the first tip of the year.
The virus also forced the MIAA to eliminate non-conference competition, leading to a roster with nine newcomers and without its injured first-team All-MIAA forward into the beast of its schedule. Western opened the season 3-11 before ending the year 5-5.
With a normal season in line for 2021-22, the Griffons will get their first taste of exhibition action when they host NAIA Peru State (Neb.) at 6 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“It’s so much better,” sophomore Jordan Cunningham said. “Last year we were just thrown in. I was quarantined for a week, so I only have like a week and a half to practice. Now we’ve got a full preseason, full practice and everything.”
The Griffons now have 12 players with college experience, three transferring in this year, with four freshmen. They will have two exhibitions over the next week before tipping off a four-game non-conference slate ahead of MIAA play.
Jaelyn Haggard, a graduate transfer from Northwest Missouri State, knows how vital this stretch of the season is toward integrating into the team and building toward conference play.
“I think just being an upperclassman, you realize how important these games are,” Haggard said. “They’re only exhibitions, but this is when you start piecing together all the little things. We can’t take a single game for granted.”
For Trinity Knapp, a sophomore forward transfer from Missouri State, it’s also the first game in nearly two years after opting out of last season after just three games.
As a piece that hopes to bring needed depth in the frontcourt, she knows the benefits of the next two weeks ahead of the regular season.
“I think it’s probably the most important part of the season,” Knapp said. “It’s for finding our chemistry, finding what people’s skills are, what people are good at, and how we can help the team. I think it’s really important, and just getting us excited to play games.”
The Griffons took their lumps to start last season, including a seven-game losing streak. The exhibitions allow for a chance to get any kinks out early, and also gain some confidence along the way.
“I’m so excited. We have so much speed, bigs, everything. Everything is starting to come together. We have every position filled, checked off, so people better watch out.”
