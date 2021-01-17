The Missouri Western women's basketball team is postponing its upcoming home slate this week after undergoing COVID-19 testing.
Missouri Western announced Saturday morning that it would be postponing its game at Fort Hays State due to COVID-19 protocols.
Western announced a positive result among its Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. After not originally postponing upcoming games, further testing forced the Griffons to call off games against Newman and Central Oklahoma set for this week at MWSU Fieldhouse.
It's the first time the Griffon women (2-8) were forced to postpone a game due to COVID-19 within its own program.
It's just the second time the Western women have faced a postponement this year. A Jan. 7 home date against Emporia State was postponed due to COVID within the Hornets program.
The result comes one day after the No. 16 Missouri Western men (8-2) announced positive results Friday that forced the postponement of four games over the next eight days, beginning with Saturday's game at Fort Hays State and three upcoming home games with Northwest, Newman and UCO. The Griffons have paused all men's basketball activities for the time being.
Both programs are working to reschedule the games affected. MIAA guidelines state that a minimum of 11 games must be played to qualify for the postseason.