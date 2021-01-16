The Missouri Western women's basketball team has postponed Saturday's road contest at Fort Hays State due to a positive COVID-19 result among its Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel includes student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.
The Griffon women (2-8) will return to St. Joseph for further testing before deciding a course of action for its upcoming home stand. Western is slated to host Newman and Central Oklahoma on Jan. 21 and 23.
It's just the second time the Western women have faced a postponement this year. A Jan. 7 home date against Emporia State was postponed due to COVID within the Hornets program.
The result comes one day after the Missouri Western men announced positive results that forced the postponement of four games over the next eight days, beginning with Saturday's game at Fort Hays State and three upcoming home games. The Griffons have paused all men's basketball activities for the time being.
Both programs are working to reschedule games with Fort Hays State.