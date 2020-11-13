After bringing in one of the largest freshman classes of the past decade-plus to Missouri Western, Candi Whitaker followed up with four signings to the women's basketball team on the opening of the NCAA's early signing period.
All four high school signees come from the states of Kansas and Texas.
"Our staff is really excited about this group of signees," Whitaker said in a statement. "All four come from tremendous families and great high school and club basketball programs who have prepared them for this opportunity. We look forward to helping them grow their game and make an impact on and off the court during their time at Missouri Western."
Jaidyn Schomp, a 6-foot-3 forward from Derby near Wichita, Kansas, averaged 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists last year and has gone on to the state semifinals all three years, compiling a 67-4 record.
"Jaidyn is an excellent athlete who can impact the game in a variety of ways with her length and athleticism," Whiatker said. "She takes great pride in her defense and has a high ceiling as she continues to expand her offensive game."
The team's second Kansas product comes from Topeka High in 6-0 forward Jae'mya Lyons. She was limited as a senior due to transfer rules and a knee injury. She was named All-City and was part of a 23-0 team that went to the 6A semifinals.
"Jae'mya is a skilled post player that has great instincts in the paint. She can rebound out of her area at a high level and understands how to make her team better."
Alyssa Bonilla, a 5-4 point guard from Canutillo, Texas, near El Paso, averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists per game a year ago, scoring 25-plus six times.
"Alyssa is a quick, crafty point guard that does an excellent job of creating for herself and others," Whitaker said. "She is a proven presence from behind the arc and will help us continue to play with great tempo."
Another Texas guard will come from Cinco Ranch in 5-7 combo player Abby Bala. A 1,000-point scorer, Bala averaged 16 points and four assists last year.
"We are very excited to add Abby to the Griffon family," Whitaker said. "She is a competitive, play-making guard that brings a high-level skill set and scoring presence to the court."
Bearcat women sign seven
Northwest's women stayed closed to home for all seven of their signings, bringing in three girls from Missouri and four from Iowa.
Central's Lauren Eiman, a 6-1 forward, helped the Indians to the state sectional round and is a three-time all-city pick. Not far down the road is new Bearcat signee Laini Jospeh from Cameron. She averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists last year while earning all-state.
Blue Springs South guard Lauren Gillig is the other Missouri signee after averaging 11 points and 5 rebounds as a junior, earning all-district and all-conference honors.
Lindsey and Peyton Kelderman come in at guards from Waukee in Urbandale, Iowa. Lindsey was named to the all-state tournament team last year while Peyton earned third-team all-state.
Indianola, Iowa, guard Kendall Clatt brings size at 5-10 and is a three-time all-conference pick. Kelsey Fields, a 6-2 center from Creston, Iowa, was all-state last year after averaging better than 17 points and 12 rebounds.