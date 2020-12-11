Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State learned just how precious rivalries are this week.
Even after the men’s game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within Northwest’s team, new faces and names will take the stage when the women face off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Both teams enter the weekend contest at 2-2 with wins over Rogers State and Lincoln and losses to Northeastern State and Central Missouri.
For the Griffons, it’s been molding a freshman group around a limited amount of returners and incoming transfers. Freshman point guard Camille Evans is the lone player to start all four games, and senior guard Simone Rodney is the only to start three of this year’s outings.
When Missouri Western’s second-year head coach, Candi Whitaker, looks at this year’s Bearcat squad, she sees glimpses of what could be possible for her group down the line after Northwest under its own struggles under the hiring of Austin Meyer and bringing in a young core.
“I think they have a great team, honestly. I am really impressed,” Whitaker said. “It’s a good reminder because those girls are older and are so much better than they were last year. I watch them and it gives me great hope because I know they were in our boat two or three years ago.”
Northwest leads the MIAA in shooting with a mark of 46.9% from the field, making the second-most 3-pointers per game in the MIAA at 7.3.
The charge has been led by freshman Molly Hartnett, who is shooting 52% and averaging 15.8 points per night. Whitaker is familiar with her game, having recruited the St. Thomas Aquinas product last year.
“They’re doing a lot of great things,” Whitaker said. “I think they’re a great team and are much improved in a lot of ways.”
Western’s strength has been in shooting defense, holding opponents to just 26.5% from the field. The Griffons are also the second-best rebounding team while Northwest ranks last in the MIAA.
However, the Griffons are last in the MIAA in turnover margin, averaging 18.5 turnovers per game as the group builds chemistry.
“We’re playing at a pretty high level, defensively, and getting back in transition is gonna be really key against them,” Meyer said. “They’re really good in the open floor. Evans does a great job of getting the ball and going, getting downhill. If we can get back, get the ball stopped and force them to play against our half-court defense, we feel we have a chance to be successful.”
Three different freshman — Evans, Mary Fultz and Jordan Cunningham — have started this year.
“It’s a young team that are playing a lot of talented freshmen,” Meyer said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for us. We’re playing some young kids, too, and are dealing with some injuries. We’re just fortunate enough to be out there and be playing.”
The scoring has been balanced with seven players averaging between 6 and 11.3 points per game. Evans leads the way, and her and Fultz combine for 20 points per game.
Western has won four straight in the series and 13 of the last 14.