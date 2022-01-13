As the final seven minutes approached Thursday night at MWSU Fieldhouse, Missouri Western junior Connie Clarke stepped up once again.
Facing an eight-point deficit through three quarter, the Griffon guard scored the team’s first six points of the final frame, bringing her to 23 points and clawing within four of Nebraska-Kearney.
But a methodical, low-tempo offense for the 16th-ranked Lopers proved deadly as UNK responded with a 10-2 run en route to a 60-48 victory over the No. 22 Griffons.
“We’ve gotta find more energy then we had,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “In the second, we came out really flat. It doesn’t help when you can’t make a shot. It’s human nature to feed off made shots.”
Western (12-2, 6-2 MIAA) was held to 17-for-53 (32.1%) from the field and 1-for-11 from 3-point range, a triple from Trinity Knapp in the second quarter. The Griffons, who force more turnovers than anybody in the MIAA, managed eight in the first half but were limited to just four takeaways after the break as the Lopers (13-2, 8-1) streamlined their offense through their point guard and two forwards.
Early turnovers often came on entries into the post or on the wing, a plan UNK avoided much of the second half.
“I thought we were tremendous in the first half, started the game really well. Our energy was really good, we were moving well and got some turnovers there,” Whitaker said. “Late, I thought they really simplified their offense more and kept the ball in the point guard’s hands.”
The Griffons led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter after UNK beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer, then a low-scoring second saw the Lopers up 25-22 at the break.
As the second half wore on, the Lopers but the ball in the hands of point guard Haley Simental for ball screens with Brooke Carlson, who pounded in the post for 12 points and 11 rebounds. When it wasn’t Carlson, Elisa Backes shined with 16 points off the bench, including a 4-of-8 mark from 3. It was her most points in a month, as she was just 1-for-6 in her last three games.
“I think we brought Elisa out of her slump,” Whitaker joked. “We awoke her 3-point shot, she shot it really well. Then they went to the high ball screen in the second half, and that gave us some problems late.”
“She picked and popped, and we weren’t expecting the 3s to fall that much,” Clarke added.
The Griffons answered with mini runs, but an eight-point lead through three quarters never got within one score.
Simental added 16 points while directing traffic for the Lopers.
Clarke finished with 23 and nine rebounds while the other starters went just 6-for-24 for 18 points.
The Griffons return to face No. 2 Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Nebraska-Kearney men 81, Missouri Western 79
The Griffons were down three starters and faced a 23-point deficit with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
But the Griffons clawed back from the 30-7 hole, eventually taking a 77-76 lead on a floater by sophomore Reese Glover in the final minute.
But UNK’s Darrian Nebeker sank a jumper with four seconds remaining, and JaRon Thames’ runner at the buzzer was just off the mark.
“I’m so proud,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We take ownership and pride in whatever five’s out there. It’s next man up, and we believe in you, and that’s what I told the guys down 23 early. There’s a lot of teams that wouldn’t even be playing this game.”
The Griffons (8-9, 4-5) were without three starters in leading scorer Q Mays, Caleb Bennett and Alex John. It’s a fifth-straight loss for the group, while it’s just the second MIAA win for UNK.
Freshmen Zion Swader, who scored 20 points, and Taye Fields, who added 15 points and 15 rebounds, stole the show. They combined to go 14-for-22 from the field. Thames finished with 17 while Will Eames added 13.
