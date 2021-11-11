Candi Whitaker has few questions about the offensive prowess of the Missouri Western women’s basketball team.
With the return of first-team all-conference forward Corbyn Cunningham, a year of experience to a young core and the addition of talented transfers, Whitaker feels this team in her third year might be the best offense she’s had. How they respond on the other end will determine how far the Griffons go.
“A lot of pieces offensively, but will you defend? That’s my question to this team,” Whitaker said. “If they commit to that, they’re gonna give themselves a chance.”
The Griffons were second in the MIAA in steals a year ago and will get a boost in shot blocking with the additions of Corbyn Cunningham and Trinity Knapp, a Missouri State sophomore forward transfer.
Corbyn Cunningham was a near-automatic double-double as a junior in 2019-20, earning first-team All-MIAA honors. Without her, freshmen guard Camille Evans and wing Jordan Cunningham led the team in minutes with four freshmen averaging double-digit minutes.
No Griffons averaged double-digit points, though the team made obvious strides in the final month of the season. Western upset Pittsburg State and lost by single digits to three of the top-four teams in the MIAA.
The addition of Corbyn Cunningham figures to open up the offense and give the Griffons someone to lean on when needed
“Not having Corbyn, someone who's been there and done that and experienced it, there was really no one for our kids to look to and lean on,” Whitaker said. “Thank God Corbyn is back and healthy, and we're so excited to have her back.”
Sophomore guard Brionna Budgetts is the leading scorer from a year ago, making a team-high 25 points with 8.4 points per game. The Griffons must replace Logan Hughes and Asia McCoy, who also averaged above eight points per game.
Freshman point guard Camille Evans started 20 games a season ago and returns next to freshman guard Jordan Cunningham (13) and freshman forward Mary Fultz (10), who also started double-digit games. Senior guard Mychaell Gray emerged as one of the team’s leaders late in the season and will also contribute, as will freshman guard Josie Weishaar, who was fourth on the team with 15 3-pointers.
“We have so much talent,” Jordan Cunningham said. “We have so much speed, bigs, everything. Everything’s starting to come together and every position’s checked off.”
Both Cunninghams, Budgetts, Evans and junior transfer guard Connie Clarke started the team’s exhibition against Peru State. Clarke scored nine points with 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals last year for Shelton State CC.
Knapp, who stands at 6-2, figures to factor in alongside Fultz and Corbyn Cunningham in the post while fellow transfer Jaelyn Haggard, a Central grad and Northwest Missouri State transfer, brings an electric energy, experience and range off the bench.
“I just take pride in being positive-minded and bringing the energy,” Haggard said. “It’s easy as an underclassmen to get down on yourself just because you wanna win and compete so well. You’re not perfect every single day.”
Western also expects an immediate impact from freshman guard Alyssa Bonilla, an El Paso, Texas, native who tallied 10 points, seven assists and three steals against Peru State.
Picked eighth in the preseason MIAA polls, Jordan Cunningham has higher goals for her team beginning with Friday's 7:30 p.m. opener against Sioux Falls in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic.
“People better watch out,” she said.
