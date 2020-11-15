With an extra year available to her group, Missouri Western women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker is preaching a message of patience and fun not only to her team, but to herself.
Missouri Western graduated a core that included All-MIAA talents in guard Katrina Roenfeldt and forward Chris Wilson, as well as All-Defensive Team member Anastacia Johnson. Along with guard Kylee Williams, who started all 29 games, and Simone Walker, Western six players who averaged 17 or more minutes.
Western looked primed to build around first-team All-MIAA forward Corbyn Cunningham, who transferred in as a junior from Howard CC (Texas) last season. However, an injury in the offseason will sideline her for the upcoming season.
That leaves Whitaker with a massive hole to fill as Cunningham averaged a team-high 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading the team in field-goal percentage.
“Corbyn’s really good, so of course it’s gonna hurt, but I want her to get healthy,” Whitaker said. “Because of COVID, her surgery was delayed multiple months. I am hoping she will be much more pain free when she returns to play.”
An easy glance at the roster shows the reliance on newcomers to fill her role. Western’s boasts five other returners which includes senior guards Mychaell Gray and Simone Rodney, senior forwards Kyra Hogan and Miranda Stephens, and sophomore Logan Hughes.
In the backcourt, the Griffons have talented newcomers with collegiate experience in Asia McCoy, Brionna Budgetts and Kelcie Hale. McCoy, a junior, started 16 games as a freshman at UMass before transferring to South Plains CC (Texas), where she shot 60% from the field and 45% from 3-point range for the regional champions.
Budgetts, an all-stater from Lincoln Prep in Kansas City, played in nine games last year at Central Arkansas before transferring to UMKC and will help immediately as a sophomore. Hale, a junior transfer from North Iowa Area CC, was a regional champion and regional tournament MVP for the nation’s No. 1 team, finishing 32-1.
“I never want to recruit a transfer I don’t think’s gonna play,” Whitaker said. “All three of them should, and I expect them to do be big things.
Western also welcomes in six true freshmen in Brooke Brown, Kadyn Cobb, Jordan Cunningham, Mary Fultz, Josie Weishaar and Camille Evans, with the latter possibly seeing the starting lineup on opening night.
“They’re so much fun to be around,” Whitaker said. “Yes they’re learning a lot, but they’re coachable. They pick it up quickly and are all team players and fit our culture really well.”
Just like last year, the key will be a new group of players building a chemistry ready to compete with one of the toughest basketball conferences in the country.
WHAT TO WATCH
Last year, the Griffons played ranked teams as well as anybody in the league, beating No. 10 Fort Hays State and No. 18 Central Missouri at home and losing at No. 16 Emporia State by four. The Griffons, picked sixth in the preseason coaches poll, open the season with the three lowest teams in the polls before facing the top five over its next eight games, including home games against UCM and Emporia.
KEY STATS
With their ability to dominate with two All-MIAA post players, Western ranked in the top four in field-goal percentage, field-goal percentage defense, scoring defense and rebounding. Only three teams attempted fewer 3-pointers in the league last year, though their 33% mark was good for sixth.
WHERE TO START
With Cunningham out this season, Missouri Western rosters just two players who started for the Griffons a year ago. Gray started 11 games and averaged 14 minutes per game, while Hughes started twice. Hughes and Rodney each played 11 minutes per game.
HOME SWEET HOME
Arenas across the MIAA will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, and that’s the current plan for Missouri Western. Ten MIAA universities will allow 25% Newman will allow 10% and three others will only allow family members.
The Griffons anticipate a maximum of 816 fans in reserved seating with temperature checks and masks required at all times. Western averaged more than 1,200 fans per game last season at home.