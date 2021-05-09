The Missouri Western women's basketball team have added a third transfer in junior college guard Connie Clark of Shelton State CC in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The 5-8 guard is a Birmingham, Alabama, native and graduated from Huffman High School. Head coach Candi Whitaker said it will be the final addition to the seven-player class.
Clark helped Shelton State to the NJCAA South District Championship as they qualified for the 2021 NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship this past season.
Clark made 22 starts and played in 24 games for Shelton State last season. She averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game in 2021, shooting 48%. She led the Bucs in steals (64) and was second in rebounding (5.3) and blocked shots (17).
Clark spent her first year of college at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama. She led the Parsons in scoring (18.8), rebounding (7.6) and steals (3.2) per game during the 2019-2020 season.
Clark joins transfers Jaelyn Haggard (Northwest Missouri State) and Trinity Knapp (Missouri State), as well as freshmen Abby Bala, Alyssa Bonilla, Jae'mya Lyons and Jaidyn Schomp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.