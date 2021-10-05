Down three points in the latter stages of the first set against Missouri Western, the Missouri Southern Lions called a timeout to regain their focus.
The Griffons instead used it to their own advantage, ending the first set on a 9-2 run before a dominant second set victory in a 3-0 sweep of the Lions on Tuesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Western (11-4, 3-3 MIAA) won all three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-7, 25-18.
“It was really nice to see us put together a full three-set performance,” head coach Marian Carbin said. “We pretty consistently did the things we wanted to do.”
The Griffons, coming off a three-set loss to nationally ranked Nebraska-Kearney, improved to 11-4 and 3-3 in the MIAA with the victory. They hit .255 for the match and held Southern (3-12, 0-5) to negative-.019 attacking.
The Griffons finished with seven aces and nearly doubled up the Lions with seven blocks. Five different players earned aces as Western controlled serve and put the Lions on their heels throughout.
“That’s the kind of team we are — a great serving team, a good blocking team,” Carbin said. “We like to get into our transition game. I think we did that really well, and it reflected.”
The match was tied at 16 before back-to-back attacks by senior Ali Tauchen and two errors by the Lions. The Griffons finished on a 9-2 run for a win in the first set. Tauchen had five kills in the opening set with four more from Allie Kerns. Both finished with 10 on the day, led by a .667 attacking percentage from Kerns.
“We didn’t really scout them before or anything, we just focused on us,” Kerns said. “We knew, ‘These are their two big hitters, let’s focus on them,’ but let’s focus on our side, not make any mistakes and put all the pressure on them. I feel like we did that.”
After a 5-5 tie in the second set, a kill by Karly Tharp started an 11-0 run, and the Griffons outscored the Lions 20-2 to close out the set. Western had four service aces in the set, putting together 12 kills to Southern’s two with just three errors.
“We just took over. We played Missouri Western volleyball,” Tauchen said. “We got our own kills, got our own digs and didn’t wait for them to make mistakes. We went and took the reins.”
Southern trailed 8-7 in the second set before a 5-0 run and a separate 6-0 surge later in the set.
“We’re just trying to prove to everyone we’re a top team in the MIAA,” Tauchen said. “We’re gonna come out and give you our best game every night.”
Western will hit the road this weekend to face Central Oklahoma and Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.