When Missouri Western football takes the field Saturday, Nov. 7, at Spratt Stadium, a portion of the black and gold fanbase will get a chance to be on-hand.
Missouri Western announced Monday that local health guidelines will permit a maximum of approximately 1,800 fans, or 25% capacity, for the team’s contest with Pittsburg State.
There will be no public sales, and attendance priority will be given to: Gold Coat members; two family members each from students in football, cheer, dance and band; select faculty members; 250 Missouri Western students; and 200 visiting fans. All tickets will be distributed electronically.
Stadium seating will be reserved, socially distanced and structured in groups of one, two or four, with exception of season ticket holders.
Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before the game time with social distancing and masks enforced and temperature checks taken. Masks will be required when entering the stadium and at all times inside Spratt Stadium.
Parking lots at Spratt Stadium will open two hours before kickoff and no organized tailgating will be permitted.
Spratt Stadium will still offer concession stands, though the Bill Snyder Pavilion will be closed.
Games will be streamed via the Griffon Sports Network on KFEQ 680 AM and The MIAA Network.