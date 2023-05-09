The Missouri Western tennis team began its Sweet 16 journey early on Tuesday morning as friends, family and fans sent the team off to Orlando, Florida, for the NCAA tournament.
This is the first time in school history the Griffons are going to the Sweet 16, as they come off their first-ever pair of back-to-back wins in the NCAA Central Regional. With the program taking monumental steps, it’s showing the hard work is beginning to pay off.
“Obviously, they had the talent, you know, but they have the work ethic. For me, that's the most important thing,” head coach Alejandro de la Torre said. “You know, they are willing to put their heads down and work, and work, and work.”
Western's opponent will be the No.1 seed and the No.1 team in the country, The Barry Buccaneers. The Bucs have not lost this season and are undefeated since the semifinals of the 2019 SCC tournament with 86 straight matches.
The Bucs are led by Deniz Khazan, who won the ITA Cup Women's Singles Title this past fall and has been ranked atop the ITA Collegiate Tennis Division II Women's National Rankings for the majority of the season. Despite all the success, the Griffins are ready for the experience.
“Well, it means the world for us, you know, and especially since we're going to get to play the No. 1 team in the nation, it's just unreal,” De la Torre said.
Before the 2020 season, the Griffons struggled to put together consistent seasons with a winning record. Since 2020, the team has a combined record of 45 and 18 and hasn't lost more than six games a season in that span.
The rebranding of the program has been something Western knew would happen.
“I always believed they could get to do this, you know,” De la Torre said. “Of course, it wasn't an easy road whatsoever, but they had what it takes.”
As the Griffins head down south, the team is thankful for the community support and how tennis has not been hidden in the shadows of other programs on campus.
“Unbelievable to see all these people here. You know, it is one of the things that brought me to Missouri Western, knowing that tennis got the same attention as other sports,” De la Torre said. "Tennis is not usually like this. Sometimes it can get overlooked, but not here. You know, I mean, just look at this. It's awesome.”
Missouri Western (15-6) will play Barry (24-0) on May 12 at 7 a.m. CST at the USTA Training Center in Orlando, Florida.
