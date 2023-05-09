Western Tennis

Missouri Western head coach Alejandro de la Torre waves to the send-off crowd as he and his team board the shuttle to Orlando, Florida, for the NCAA Sweet 16 on Tuesday in St. Joseph. 

The Missouri Western tennis team began its Sweet 16 journey early on Tuesday morning as friends, family and fans sent the team off to Orlando, Florida, for the NCAA tournament.

This is the first time in school history the Griffons are going to the Sweet 16, as they come off their first-ever pair of back-to-back wins in the NCAA Central Regional. With the program taking monumental steps, it’s showing the hard work is beginning to pay off.

