Thanks to recent momentum and big-time points from the bench, Missouri Western downed the Newman 81-57 in MIAA play on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
Freshman point guard Reese Glover sank 4-of-7 threes and found himself with 12 points off the bench.
Fellow freshman Will Eames put up 11, his second-straight double digits performance.
Freshman Jaron Thames came off the bench with 13 of his own.
Senior point guard Tyrell Carroll led the way with 22 points while fellow senior guard Tyus Millhollin etched out 13. Western only turned the ball over seven times and didn’t trail once throughout the game.
Despite Newman out-rebounding Western 42-40, the Griffons shot 47% from the field and outscored Newman in the paint 30-18.
The Griffons held the Jets to shooting just 30% from the field.
Western (11-11, 7-4 MIAA) is on a four-game winning streak and comes back home this Wednesday for a showdown against Lincoln (8-12, 5-6 MIAA) at 7:30 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.
MWSU women 70, Newman 59
A collective double-digit effort from five Griffons led Missouri Western back on the right track during Saturday’s trip to Wichita, Kansas, in a 70-59 victory over Newman.
Senior forward Chris Wilson scored a team-high 17 points in just her second game back after an injury suffered back during a Jan. 18 victory over Northwest Missouri State.
The other four Griffons who scored double digits were all starters: senior point guard Anastacia Johnson (12), senior point guards Kylee Williams (11) and Katrina Roenfeldt (11), and junior forward Corbyn Cunningham (11).
Cunningham collected her seventh double-double of the season with 11 points and rebounds apiece.
The Griffons absolutely took control of the paint, scoring 36 points down low.
Western forced 16 Newman turnovers and scored 12 points off of them, while Johnson was responsible for four steals.
With Wilson’s 17 points, this is the twelfth time she’s scored 10 or more points.
Wilson did so in just 19 minutes played on Saturday, five more than what she played on Thursday against Central Oklahoma.
The Jets (9-13, 4-9 MIAA) only saw two players score more than 10 points, as Madison Birnbaum (13) and Kaitlyn Potter (12) both came off the bench.
This win breaks a two-game losing streak for the Griffons (15-5, 6-4 MIAA), as they host Lincoln (3-17, 0-11 MIAA) this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse.