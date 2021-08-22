One year ago, the Missouri Western soccer program was in limbo.
In July, the program’s longest tenured head coach, Chad Edwards, resigned after nine seasons. Aaron Avila was named a replacement three weeks later, only to resign in less than two weeks.
With the NCAA canceling Division II fall seasons and championships, the Griffons sought any turnaround in their fortune.
“For me, it was hard to go to practice everyday and want to win when we didn’t really have a game to look forward to,” said Carly Zabloudil, a freshman who retains her full eligibility thanks to NCAA relief.
Damian Macias eventually took over on August 27. Two months went by before the MIAA announced a spring soccer season would be played.
And quite a spring it was, as the Griffons went 8-3-2 and lost the championship game of the MIAA Spring Soccer Tournament.
Even more important might be a sense of continuity with a year having passed.
“We have a year under our belt. The girls know me, I know the girls,” Macias said. “We were able to bring in a class and add to what we’ve already got. We’re pretty excited about what we’re bringing back and what we’re adding to the group.”
Just a few years removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017, the Griffons had one of their most promising stretches since in the spring.
Western won six straight after opening with a loss and tie. The Griffons defeated Northeastern State in a shootout in the semifinals before falling 4-1 to Central Oklahoma in the championship.
“I think it was a really good learning experience,” sophomore Kylie Mathis said. “We basically had to start from scratch. Everything I learned my freshman year went out the door my sophomore year, then this year we have more of a foundation to grow on. It was definitely a huge learning experience in the spring.”
The Griffons return four players from the All-MIAA Tournament team, while sophomore Lauren Street and senior Lillian Davis were also named to the All-MIAA Spring team. Street scored six goals while Davis was a kink in the midfield.
Junior goalie Anna Mayer and junior forward Kaylie Campbell were named to the all-tournament roster.
Seeing the success of last year with little time for cohesion pay off has the Griffons starting fall practice with confidence.
It’s also motivational for us — to not just get there, but go forward with that and build toward something bigger,” Zabloudil said. “It makes it more visible. I can see it in our future more because we had a dip of our toe in the water. We have something set in stone.”
Even with a senior class of eight a year ago, a roster with two-third underclassmen and a new coaching staff for unknowns in the spring.
“I don’t think any of us really expected it. I think we all knew we were talented, but there was so much we hadn’t figured out yet,” Mathis said. “I think as we went on and were getting the results we wanted, I think we took it and ran with it because none of us expected it.
“Now that we know what we can do, we need to continue to build on that and go forward.”
With an expectation based on last year, the Griffons enter this fall ranked No. 23 in the nation but picked just sixth in the MIAA coaches poll.
“For me, the past is the past. It’s water under the bridge. We’re not gonna pat ourselves on the back or get too crazy about it. It’s a new day, a new dawn,” Macias said.
Macias says with success also comes an expectation to repeat it each day.
“The last thing you wanna do is elevate yourself, put yourself on that mantle and say we are what we did yesterday,” he said. “You’ve gotta go out tomorrow, and you’re only as good as your next outing. Until we show ourselves to be as good as that on our first outing, then put that in the diary and move on."
